Death toll from rains in southern Brazil climbs to 66, over 100 still missing

The death toll from heavy rains that have inundated Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul has risen to at least 66, local authorities said on Sunday. The rains have also triggered landslides and the partial collapse of a dam at a small hydroelectric power plant. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to visit Rio Grande do Sul on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 18:14 IST
The death toll from heavy rains that have inundated Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul has risen to at least 66, local authorities said on Sunday. The number of people still missing rose to 101 and more than 80,000 had been displaced, according to the state civil defence authority. It was investigating whether another six deaths were related to the storms, it added.

Storms in the past few days have affected about two thirds of the nearly 500 towns and cities in the state, which borders Uruguay and Argentina. Floods have destroyed roads and bridges in several areas. The rains have also triggered landslides and the partial collapse of a dam at a small hydroelectric power plant.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to visit Rio Grande do Sul on Sunday.

