Devastating Storm Wreaks Havoc in Khasi Jaintia Hills, Damaging Homes and Displacing Hundreds

Storm and heavy rains damaged homes and impacted over 400 people in Meghalaya's Khasi Jaintia Hills. The IMD forecasts more rainfall, prompting authorities to provide relief. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has directed officials to assist the affected communities. District Deputy Commissioners are on alert to provide necessary support.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 06-05-2024 09:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 09:22 IST
  • India

Several houses were damaged and more than 400 people affected as a storm accompanied by heavy rains lashed several villages in Meghalaya's Khasi Jaintia Hills region, officials said on Monday.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region for another 48 hours, they said.

''At least 427 people were affected as their homes were destroyed or partially destroyed in at least 13 villages of Khasi Jaintia Hills region of Meghalaya on Sunday,'' a senior disaster management official told PTI.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the district administration is working on a war footing to provide relief to the affected people.

''Due to strong winds and heavy rains in some parts of the state, many houses have been damaged. Have asked the administration to immediately provide relief,'' the CM posted on X.

The district deputy commissioners have been directed to remain alert and to provide relief whenever required, a Home Department official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

