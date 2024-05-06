Left Menu

Study reveals how children with hypertension at higher long-term risk for serious heart conditions

According to a recent study, young people with high blood pressure are almost four times more likely to be at long-term risk of developing major heart problems including stroke and heart attack. The McMaster University-led study was presented at the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2024 Meeting, which takes place in Toronto.

Researchers claim that one in fifteen children and adolescents worldwide suffer from hypertension, a condition that is becoming more and more concerning. In spite of this, it remains unknown what will ultimately happen to these kids. 25,605 youth in Ontario who were diagnosed with hypertension between 1996 and 2021 were compared to classmates who were not affected by the illness. The study found that during average follow-up of 13 years, youth with hypertension were at two to four times higher risk of experiencing heart attack, stroke, heart failure, or cardiac surgery compared to youth without hypertension. Experts say that improved blood pressure screening and treatment during childhood may reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular disease as an adult.

"Devoting more resources to pediatric blood pressure screening and control could lower the risks of long-term heart conditions in children with hypertension," said Cal H. Robinson, MD, pediatric nephrology fellow at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and presenting author. "More awareness about the importance of regular screening and follow-up for pediatric hypertension may prevent children from developing significant adverse heart outcomes later in life." (ANI)

