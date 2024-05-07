Left Menu

Meghalaya Battered by Rains and Thunderstorms: Over 480 Houses Damaged

Meghalaya's rains and thunderstorms have damaged 483 houses, 2 schools, and a church, affecting 949 people. Eastern West Khasi Hills is the worst-hit district. Districts are assessing damage, and the government is providing relief.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 07-05-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:08 IST
Meghalaya Battered by Rains and Thunderstorms: Over 480 Houses Damaged
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 480 houses were damaged in the rains and thunderstorms that battered Meghalaya, Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla said on Monday.

Shylla said 483 houses, two schools and one church were damaged in the disaster, which affected 949 people across the state.

The rains, accompanied by strong winds, began on Sunday and werr continuing in several parts of the state on Monday as well.

The minister said seven of the state's 12 districts were affected by the disaster with Eastern West Khasi Hills being the worst-hit.

''Steps are being taken by all deputy commissioners and BDOs so that the people can get some relief,'' Shylla said.

He said assessments were being made in all districts and blocks to gauge the extent of the damage.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the district administration is working on a war footing to provide relief to the affected people.

''Due to strong winds and heavy rains in some parts of the state, many houses have been damaged. Have asked the administration to immediately provide relief,'' he posted on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

