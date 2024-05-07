Meghalaya Battered by Rains and Thunderstorms: Over 480 Houses Damaged

Over 480 houses were damaged in the rains and thunderstorms that battered Meghalaya, Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla said on Monday.

Shylla said 483 houses, two schools and one church were damaged in the disaster, which affected 949 people across the state.

The rains, accompanied by strong winds, began on Sunday and werr continuing in several parts of the state on Monday as well.

The minister said seven of the state's 12 districts were affected by the disaster with Eastern West Khasi Hills being the worst-hit.

''Steps are being taken by all deputy commissioners and BDOs so that the people can get some relief,'' Shylla said.

He said assessments were being made in all districts and blocks to gauge the extent of the damage.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the district administration is working on a war footing to provide relief to the affected people.

''Due to strong winds and heavy rains in some parts of the state, many houses have been damaged. Have asked the administration to immediately provide relief,'' he posted on X.

