Health News Roundup: First human to receive transplanted pig kidney dies; Fresenius Medical sees up to 2% US dialysis growth by year-end and more

Pandemic treaty talks will go on after missed deadline, some progress, WHO says

Talks to draw up a global pact to help fight future pandemics have ended without a draft agreement by the expected deadline, but progress has been made, the World Health Organization said on Friday. Negotiators from the World Health Organization's (WHO) 194 member states were hoping to have a final draft agreement by the end of Friday, with a view toward adopting the legally-binding text at the World Health Assembly later this month.

US to provide nearly $200 million to contain bird flu spread on dairy farms

The Biden administration said on Friday it will provide nearly $200 million to fight the spread of avian flu among dairy cows, in the government's latest bid to contain outbreaks that have fueled concerns about human infections with the H5N1 virus.

The virus has been detected among dairy cattle in nine states since late March. Scientists have said they believe the outbreak is more widespread based on U.S. Food and Drug Administration findings of H5N1 particles in about 20% of retail milk samples.

First human to receive transplanted pig kidney dies

A man with end-stage renal disease who earlier this year became the first human to receive a new kidney from a genetically modified pig has died, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston said. "The Mass General transplant team is deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Mr. Rick Slayman," the hospital said in a statement on Saturday. "We have no indication that it was the result of his recent transplant."

Fresenius Medical sees up to 2% US dialysis growth by year-end

The number of kidney dialysis sessions provided by Fresenius Medical Care in its top market, the United States, could rise by as much as 2% by the end of the year, its CEO said, as the impact of the pandemic on patients fades. WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Pharmacy exec sentenced in Michigan over deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak

A former owner of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy whose mold-tainted drugs sparked a deadly U.S. fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012 was sentenced on Friday to at least 10 years in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 Michigan residents. Barry Cadden, the former president of New England Compounding Center (NECC), was sentenced by Judge Matthew McGivney in Howell, Michigan, after pleading no contest in March to involuntary manslaughter charges related to the 11 deaths.

Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France

Leading healthcare companies Pfizer and AstraZeneca announced on Sunday new investments in France worth a total of nearly $1 billion, ahead of the start of this year's annual 'Choose France' business summit. Pfizer said it would invest 500 million euros ($538.5 million) in France to build up its research and development work in the country, while AstraZeneca announced an investment of $388 million for its site at Dunkirk.

