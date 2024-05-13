Left Menu

Metal Parking Structure Collapses Due to Gusty Winds in Mumbai, Damaging Vehicles

An under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on a road amid gusty wind in Wadala area of Mumbai on Monday, an official said. Meanwhile, incidents of trees falling due to gusty wind amid unseasonal rain were reported from several areas in Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 18:22 IST
Metal Parking Structure Collapses Due to Gusty Winds in Mumbai, Damaging Vehicles
  • Country:
  • India

An under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on a road amid gusty wind in Wadala area of Mumbai on Monday, an official said. As per the preliminary information, two vehicles were damaged but there is no report of casualties. The incident occurred at Barkat Ali Naka on the busy Wadala- Antop Hill Road. Two fire engines and a rescue van were rushed to the spot. A video of the incident has gone viral which shows the multi-storey under-construction metal parking tower coming crashing down on the busy road. Meanwhile, incidents of trees falling due to gusty wind amid unseasonal rain were reported from several areas in Mumbai. Traffic on roads moved slowly while water-logging was also reported at some places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024