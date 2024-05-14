Left Menu

Two dead, one missing after tremor damages Polish coal mine

"Unfortunately, two of (the miners underground) were pronounced dead by the doctor," Rajmund Horst, deputy chief executive of Polska Grupa Górnicza said. Rescuers were still trying to contact a miner trapped underground with whom they have had no contact, PAP reported. It was the fourth accident causing fatalities at a coal mine in Poland this year, according to PAP.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 15:25 IST
Two miners were killed in southern Poland and one remained trapped underground after an overnight tremor caused a partial collapse in a section of the Myslowice-Wesola mine, the mine's owner said on Tuesday.

The tremor occurred 870 metres (2,854 feet) underground. There were 15 miners in the danger zone, 12 of whom were rescued and 10 of them were taken to hospital due to their injuries, Polska Grupa Górnicza, which owns the mine, told state news agency PAP. "Unfortunately, two of (the miners underground) were pronounced dead by the doctor," Rajmund Horst, deputy chief executive of Polska Grupa Górnicza said.

Rescuers were still trying to contact a miner trapped underground with whom they have had no contact, PAP reported. It was the fourth accident causing fatalities at a coal mine in Poland this year, according to PAP.

