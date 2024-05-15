Left Menu

Mumbai, Thane brace for heatwave as IMD issues alert

IMD has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai and Thane on Wednesday. Temperatures reached 39°C in some areas on Tuesday. A thunderstorm may occur Wednesday afternoon. The heatwave will continue in Thane till Thursday, while Mumbai will remain hot and humid.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 13:24 IST
Mumbai, Thane brace for heatwave as IMD issues alert
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the sweltering conditions, the India Meteorological (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai and Thane for Wednesday along with the possibility of a thunderstorm.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair said Thane and Vikhroli (in Mumbai) recorded temperatures of 39 degrees Celsius and above on Tuesday.

There is also a possibility of a thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon, Nair said.

The heatwave will continue in Thane till Thursday, while Mumbai will be hot and humid, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024