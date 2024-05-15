Mumbai, Thane brace for heatwave as IMD issues alert

Amid the sweltering conditions, the India Meteorological (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai and Thane for Wednesday along with the possibility of a thunderstorm.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair said Thane and Vikhroli (in Mumbai) recorded temperatures of 39 degrees Celsius and above on Tuesday.

There is also a possibility of a thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon, Nair said.

The heatwave will continue in Thane till Thursday, while Mumbai will be hot and humid, she said.

