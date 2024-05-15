Mumbai, Thane brace for heatwave as IMD issues alert
IMD has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai and Thane on Wednesday. Temperatures reached 39°C in some areas on Tuesday. A thunderstorm may occur Wednesday afternoon. The heatwave will continue in Thane till Thursday, while Mumbai will remain hot and humid.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid the sweltering conditions, the India Meteorological (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai and Thane for Wednesday along with the possibility of a thunderstorm.
IMD scientist Sushma Nair said Thane and Vikhroli (in Mumbai) recorded temperatures of 39 degrees Celsius and above on Tuesday.
There is also a possibility of a thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon, Nair said.
The heatwave will continue in Thane till Thursday, while Mumbai will be hot and humid, she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Heatwave alert
- Mumbai
- Thane
- Thunderstorm
- IMD
- Sushma Nair
- Temperatures
- Thursday
- Hot
- Humid
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scorching Temperatures Engulf Queen of Hills in Tamil Nadu
Heat Waves to Scorch Northern Plains and Central India in May: IMD Forecast
Soaring Temperatures: Red Alert Issued in Six Karnataka Districts, Heatwave May Exceed 46 Degrees Celsius
East and Northeast India Witness Highest April Minimum Temperature (22°C) Since 1901: IMD
Warmer Temperatures in East and Northeast India Attributed to Below-Average Thunderstorm Frequency: IMD