President Ruto calls on Kenya Defence Forces to combat climate change

During the recent pass-out parade for Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers at the Defence Forces Recruit Training School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, President William Ruto highlighted the critical role of the military in combating climate change, which he described as the greatest threat to Kenya’s development and prosperity. He expressed confidence in the KDF's capability to tackle this global issue effectively.

President Ruto specifically tasked the KDF with leading a massive tree-planting initiative, aiming to plant 15 billion trees, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment. This initiative comes in response to the recent devastating floods that caused significant loss of life and property across many parts of the country, underscoring the urgent need for action against climate change.

“The government is committed to relocating and resettling affected families and to significantly enhancing national disaster response capabilities to be even better prepared for future emergencies,” President Ruto assured.

Additionally, the President praised the KDF for its iconic role in peacekeeping and its contribution to national development projects, stating that these efforts reflect the competence and efficiency of the forces. He affirmed the government’s unwavering support for the KDF, emphasizing the continuous enhancement of their capabilities and the promotion of their welfare to ensure they are well-equipped to meet current and emerging challenges.

The event also served as a moment to honor the late Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla and other officers who recently perished in a military helicopter crash. President Ruto commended General Ogolla’s leadership and dedication, noting that his legacy would continue to inspire the military and public service sectors.

This significant directive aligns the military’s objectives with environmental conservation efforts, showcasing a proactive approach to integrating national security with global environmental challenges.