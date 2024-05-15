Left Menu

President Ruto calls on Kenya Defence Forces to combat climate change

President Ruto specifically tasked the KDF with leading a massive tree-planting initiative, aiming to plant 15 billion trees, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 15-05-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 19:56 IST
President Ruto calls on Kenya Defence Forces to combat climate change
President Ruto commended General Ogolla’s leadership and dedication, noting that his legacy would continue to inspire the military and public service sectors. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

During the recent pass-out parade for Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers at the Defence Forces Recruit Training School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, President William Ruto highlighted the critical role of the military in combating climate change, which he described as the greatest threat to Kenya’s development and prosperity. He expressed confidence in the KDF's capability to tackle this global issue effectively.

President Ruto specifically tasked the KDF with leading a massive tree-planting initiative, aiming to plant 15 billion trees, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment. This initiative comes in response to the recent devastating floods that caused significant loss of life and property across many parts of the country, underscoring the urgent need for action against climate change.

“The government is committed to relocating and resettling affected families and to significantly enhancing national disaster response capabilities to be even better prepared for future emergencies,” President Ruto assured.

Additionally, the President praised the KDF for its iconic role in peacekeeping and its contribution to national development projects, stating that these efforts reflect the competence and efficiency of the forces. He affirmed the government’s unwavering support for the KDF, emphasizing the continuous enhancement of their capabilities and the promotion of their welfare to ensure they are well-equipped to meet current and emerging challenges.

The event also served as a moment to honor the late Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla and other officers who recently perished in a military helicopter crash. President Ruto commended General Ogolla’s leadership and dedication, noting that his legacy would continue to inspire the military and public service sectors.

This significant directive aligns the military’s objectives with environmental conservation efforts, showcasing a proactive approach to integrating national security with global environmental challenges.      

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024