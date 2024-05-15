Left Menu

Himalayan nations are braced with difficult monsoon, says ICIMOD

And this rainfall will happen in a context of an overall warming trend of high-than-normal both minimum and maximum temperatures. In spite of the fact that last year was a year of below average rainfall in many parts of the HKH countries, we saw catastrophic floods hit region after region, community after community, in the mountains of the Hindu Kush Himalaya, pointed out Mandira Shrestha, Programme coordinator Climate Services at ICIMOD.In that context, this years monsoon outlook is worrying.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-05-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 22:43 IST
Himalayan nations are braced with difficult monsoon, says ICIMOD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Experts have warned that the countries in the Hindu Kush Himalaya region are facing a difficult monsoon season ahead, with temperature rising above normal and higher rainfall than normal expected across much of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Pakistan.

“Heatwave broke temperature records across the region last month, forcing schools to close, impacting crops, and sparking forest fires,” said ICIMOD (International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development) in its outlook for June to September.

“While pre-monsoon showers have provided relief to some of South Asia this month, the climate outlook just published suggests any respite may be temporary,” according to a press release issued by ICIMOD on Wednesday.

“The consensus from technical experts at the 28 sessions of the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF-28) held on April 29, 2024, in Pune, India is that the El Nino conditions prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region are likely to weaken, giving way to neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions during early part of the monsoon season.” During the second half of the southwest monsoon season, La Nina conditions are likely to develop: conditions commonly associated with above normal rain,” says the report.

“Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Pakistan are all expected to receive higher rainfall. And this rainfall will happen in a context of an overall warming trend: of high-than-normal both minimum and maximum temperatures.” “In spite of the fact that last year was a year of below average rainfall in many parts of the HKH countries, we saw catastrophic floods hit region after region, community after community, in the mountains of the Hindu Kush Himalaya,” pointed out Mandira Shrestha, Programme coordinator Climate Services at ICIMOD.

“In that context, this year’s monsoon outlook is worrying. It is also set against an overall warming trend, which we know is linked to greater melting of snow and glaciers and the loss of the permafrost – the hidden glue that stabilizes many mountain slopes, and whose thawing is often a key factor in the sorts of devastating flash floods and landslides we are now seeing across our region.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
3
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global
4
Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024