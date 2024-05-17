Left Menu

Thunderstorms & Rain to Soak Latur & Nanded

Alerts in Latur and Nanded districts, Maharashtra, warn of gusty winds, thunderstorms, and light rains till May 21. Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph are expected in the two districts until Sunday, with rain and thundershowers predicted on Monday and Tuesday (May 20-21).

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-05-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 19:28 IST
Thunderstorms & Rain to Soak Latur & Nanded
  • Country:
  • India

Alerts have been issued in Latur and Nanded districts of Maharashtra, warning of gusty winds, thunderstorms and light rains till May 21, officials said here on Friday.

Thunderstorms with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely in the two districts till Sunday, said a release. Rain and thundershowers are also predicted on Monday and Tuesday (May 20-21) in both the districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024