Thunderstorms & Rain to Soak Latur & Nanded
Alerts in Latur and Nanded districts, Maharashtra, warn of gusty winds, thunderstorms, and light rains till May 21. Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph are expected in the two districts until Sunday, with rain and thundershowers predicted on Monday and Tuesday (May 20-21).
PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-05-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 19:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Alerts have been issued in Latur and Nanded districts of Maharashtra, warning of gusty winds, thunderstorms and light rains till May 21, officials said here on Friday.
Thunderstorms with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely in the two districts till Sunday, said a release. Rain and thundershowers are also predicted on Monday and Tuesday (May 20-21) in both the districts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Open Cut Short to 54 Holes After Thunderstorms Force Cancellation of Third Round
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoles lives lost in thunderstorms in the state
Meghalaya Battered by Rains and Thunderstorms: Over 480 Houses Damaged
Severe Weather Threat: Tornadoes, Thunderstorms Pose Risk to Millions in Oklahoma and Southern Kansas
Weather Warning: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Goa, Anticipates Thunderstorms and Lightning