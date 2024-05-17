Thunderstorms & Rain to Soak Latur & Nanded

Alerts have been issued in Latur and Nanded districts of Maharashtra, warning of gusty winds, thunderstorms and light rains till May 21, officials said here on Friday.

Thunderstorms with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely in the two districts till Sunday, said a release. Rain and thundershowers are also predicted on Monday and Tuesday (May 20-21) in both the districts.

