Chandigarh Sizzles at a Scorching 44.5°C!

The maximum temperature in the city reached 44.5 degrees Celsius as hot weather conditions continued unabated in Haryana and Punjab, the weather office here said on Friday.

According to the Meteorological Department, the common capital of the two states was hotter by six notches above the season's normal limits.

Rohtak and Sirsa in Haryana recorded identical maximums of 45.8 degrees Celsius, while heatwave also swept Hisar, Karnal and Ambala, which recorded temperatures of 45.5, 43.4 and 43.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

In Punjab, the maximum temperature in Amritsar reached 44.3 degrees Celsius, while in Faridkot it was 43 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to the weather office, the mercury settled at 44.4 degrees Celsius in Patiala and Pathankot, and 43.8 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana.

Gurdaspur recorded a high of 43 degrees Celsius while Mohali registered a maximum of 43.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

