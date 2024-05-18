Left Menu

Horse injured as billboard collapses in Pune due to strong winds

A horse was injured and a few vehicles were damaged after a hoarding collapsed due to strong winds in Maharashtras Pune city on Saturday evening, the police said. The injured horse was rescued and taken for treatment, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-05-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 22:09 IST
A horse was injured and a few vehicles were damaged after a hoarding collapsed due to strong winds in Maharashtra's Pune city on Saturday evening, the police said. The billboard crashed to the ground outside a wedding hall near Kavdi Pat toll booth on the Pune-Solapur Highway between 5 pm and 6 pm, he said. The incident comes days after a giant illegal billboard in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area collapsed onto a petrol pump due to gusty winds and unseasonal rains, killing 16 and injuring 75.

Citing preliminary information, the police said the hoarding gave way due to strong winds and fell on a horse, and a few vehicles, including one brought by a band party, outside the wedding hall – Gulmohar Lawns. The injured horse was rescued and taken for treatment, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

