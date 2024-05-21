Crisis in Gaza: Aid Distribution Halted Amid Escalating Conflict
The UNRWA has suspended food distribution in Rafah, Gaza due to supply shortages and insecurity. Concurrent Israeli assaults on Gaza's southern and northern borders have led to massive displacements and restricted aid flow, heightening the risk of famine.
The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Tuesday that food distribution in Gaza's southern city of Rafah were currently suspended due to lack of supplies and insecurity.
Simultaneous Israeli assaults on the southern and northern edges of the Gaza Strip this month have caused a new exodus of hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, and sharply restricted the flow of aid, raising the risk of famine.
