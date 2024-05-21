Left Menu

Crisis in Gaza: Aid Distribution Halted Amid Escalating Conflict

The UNRWA has suspended food distribution in Rafah, Gaza due to supply shortages and insecurity. Concurrent Israeli assaults on Gaza's southern and northern borders have led to massive displacements and restricted aid flow, heightening the risk of famine.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-05-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 19:56 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Tuesday that food distribution in Gaza's southern city of Rafah were currently suspended due to lack of supplies and insecurity.

Simultaneous Israeli assaults on the southern and northern edges of the Gaza Strip this month have caused a new exodus of hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, and sharply restricted the flow of aid, raising the risk of famine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

