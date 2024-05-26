Rajasthan govt making efforts to provide relief from heat wave, says CM Sharma

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said the entire state has come under a heatwave 'red' alert and the Rajasthan government is making every effort to provide relief to the people.

The entire country, especially Rajasthan, is struggling with the scorching heat, he noted.

Sharma on Sunday reached Jaipur's Central Park for a morning walk during which he interacted with locals.

''Round-the-clock monitoring is being done to ensure availability of electricity and water. People should not face any problem. Hence, the leaves of officers and personnel of the Electricity, Public Health Engineering and Medical departments have been cancelled,'' he told the morning walkers.

Sharma said the state government has made arrangements for prevention and treatment of seasonal diseases. It has also arranged for medicine and water for livestock.

The chief minister also urged the public to make arrangements for water for animals and birds, wherever possible.

Sharma suggested that people should leave home only for essential work and take special care of their eating habits.

Intense heat prevailed across the state and the night temperature was recorded between 25.5 degrees Celsius (Sikar) and 35 degrees Celsius (Barmer) on Saturday.

Radheshyam Sharma, director of the Met office in Jaipur, said the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 1-2 degrees in parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions in the next 48 hours.

''There is a strong possibility that the ongoing intense heat wave and hot nights will continue for three days,'' he said.

The maximum temperature is likely to drop by 2-3 degrees in some parts of the state from May 29.

