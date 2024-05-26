Cyclone Remal Hits West Bengal and Bangladesh: Swift Evacuations and Preparedness Efforts Ensue

As severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' initiated its landfall process between the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal on Sunday evening, authorities took swift action, evacuating over 1 lakh people from vulnerable areas of the state to safety.

Met officials said the landfall process of Remal, with its centre about 30 km from the coastline at 8.30pm, will continue for about four hours.

''The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' commenced over the adjacent coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara close to the southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country,'' a Met official said, adding that it will hit land around midnight. By 3 pm, the West Bengal government had evacuated around 1.10 lakh people from coastal and vulnerable areas and shifted them to cyclone shelters, schools, and colleges.

''Evacuation efforts have concentrated on relocating 1.10 lakh people from coastal regions to safe shelters, with a significant number hailing from South 24 Parganas district, notably Sagar Island, Sunderbans, and Kakdwip,'' an official said.

State minister Akhil Giri said, ''Our experience in tackling Cyclone Amphan and Cyclone Yaas will be put to good use.'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting to review response and preparedness for the cyclonic storm.

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose said he is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with state and central experts to ensure a coordinated response to counter it.

Bose emphasised the importance of safety for residents in the coastal regions of Bengal, urging them to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cyclones.

The cyclone has already caused light rain and winds in areas like Digha, Kakdwip, and Jaynagar, which are expected to intensify on Monday.

IMD's eastern regional head Somnath Dutta said from Sunday evening, districts in south Bengal would experience squally winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, affecting Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and Purba Medinipur.

''This will gradually increase to gale wind speed, reaching 70 to 80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph,'' he told reporters.

Dutta warned that surface wind speeds in coastal areas of West Bengal could reach 100-135 kmph from Sunday evening to Monday morning.

However, he mentioned that the damage caused by 'Remal' would be less severe compared to the destruction wrought by Super Cyclone Amphan in 2020.

Amphan, which was categorised as a super cyclone, had made landfall on May 20 in 2020 over Sagar Island and caused widespread destruction in Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Nadia.

The IMD has warned of localised flooding and major damage to vulnerable structures, power and communication lines, kutcha roads, crops, and orchards in the South and North 24 Parganas districts.

South Bengal districts recorded light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours till 5.30 pm on Sunday with Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas receiving 68.4 mm rainfall, while Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district recorded 58 mm during the period.

Residents in affected areas have been advised to remain indoors and avoid vulnerable structures.

Fourteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed across South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, and Hooghly.

The state government has also readied SDRF teams and is working with teams from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Relief materials, including dry food and tarpaulins, have been dispatched to coastal areas, and quick response teams comprising trained civil defence volunteers and equipped vehicles are already in place.

The impending landfall of the cyclone has led to significant disruptions in air, rail, and road transportation in Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal. Eastern and South Eastern Railways have cancelled some trains on Sunday and Monday.

Kolkata Airport authorities have suspended flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon, affecting 394 flights in both international and domestic sectors.

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata has also suspended cargo and container handling operations for 12 hours from Sunday evening in response to the cyclone forecast.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has taken measures to ensure no loss of life or property at sea. Remote operating stations at Haldia and Paradip are alerting fishing vessels and merchant ships through VHF broadcasts.

Additionally, nine disaster relief teams are on standby at Haldia, Fraserganj in West Bengal, and Paradip and Gopalpur in Odisha to respond to emergencies.

The Indian Navy has readied two ships equipped with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and medical supplies for immediate deployment to ensure the safety and welfare of the affected populace. Additionally, Indian Naval aviation assets, including Sea King and Chetak helicopters as well as Dornier aircrafts, are on standby for rapid response, officials said.

Specialised diving teams have been stationed in Kolkata to provide prompt assistance. ''Further, diving teams with necessary equipment are on standby in Visakhapatnam, prepared for quick deployment if needed. Two Flood Relief Teams (FRTs), along with HADR and medical supplies, are being positioned in Kolkata. In addition, two FRTs each from Visakhapatnam and Chilka are ready and on standby for deployment at short notice,'' officials said.

