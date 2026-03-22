Japanese Nationals Detained in Iran: One Freed, One Still Held

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced on Sunday that one of two Japanese nationals detained in Iran has been released and is returning home. Speaking on a Fuji Television talk show, Motegi revealed the individual had been held since the previous year and was freed on Wednesday.

Motegi disclosed that repeated discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi led to the release and expressed ongoing efforts to secure the early release of the other detainee, who remains in custody. The family's involvement and other concerned parties are part of the communication strategy.

The Committee to Protect Journalists identified the detained individual, arrested in January, as an NHK journalist held by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and later moved to Evin Prison. The Japanese Foreign Ministry confirmed the detainees' safety and good health but provided no further details about the case connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)