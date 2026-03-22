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Japan Secures Release of Detained National in Iran

Japan's Foreign Minister announced that one of two Japanese nationals detained in Iran has been released and is returning home. The released individual was detained last year, while another Japanese national, identified by the Committee to Protect Journalists as an NHK journalist, remains in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 22-03-2026 07:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 07:34 IST
Japan Secures Release of Detained National in Iran
Toshimitsu Motegi
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced the release of a Japanese national detained in Iran during a Fuji Television talk show. The individual, held since last year, was freed on Wednesday and is set to return to Japan.

Motegi also revealed that another Japanese citizen, arrested earlier this year, remains in Iranian custody. This individual has been identified as a journalist with Japan's public broadcaster NHK by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The release marks a crucial diplomatic achievement for Japan amidst ongoing negotiations to secure the freedom of the journalist still detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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