Japan Secures Release of Detained National in Iran

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced the release of a Japanese national detained in Iran during a Fuji Television talk show. The individual, held since last year, was freed on Wednesday and is set to return to Japan.

Motegi also revealed that another Japanese citizen, arrested earlier this year, remains in Iranian custody. This individual has been identified as a journalist with Japan's public broadcaster NHK by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The release marks a crucial diplomatic achievement for Japan amidst ongoing negotiations to secure the freedom of the journalist still detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)