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Disaster Response Drill Strikes Himachal Pradesh: A Test of Readiness

The 14th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force held large-scale drills in Himachal Pradesh to enhance rapid response and resource readiness. The operations involved 18 NDRF teams practicing flood rescues, structural collapse searches, and chemical preparedness with coordinated efforts from various local authorities and volunteers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:01 IST
Disaster Response Drill Strikes Himachal Pradesh: A Test of Readiness
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  • Country:
  • India

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) executed extensive preparedness exercises across Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. The operation engaged 18 teams focusing on flood rescue operations, collapsed structure search and rescue, as well as responses to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.

Under Commandant Praveen Kumar Tiwary's guidance, the drills unfolded seamlessly across strategic locations in Bathu Ki Laddi, Pong Dam, Solan, and other districts. These drills featured collaboration among civil authorities, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services, and various other emergency response agencies.

The exercises aimed to test communication, equipment efficiency, and real-time coordination among participating entities. Agencies exchanged insights on resource availability, enhancing mutual understanding and coordination for real emergencies, officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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