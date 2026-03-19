Disaster Response Drill Strikes Himachal Pradesh: A Test of Readiness

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) executed extensive preparedness exercises across Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. The operation engaged 18 teams focusing on flood rescue operations, collapsed structure search and rescue, as well as responses to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.

Under Commandant Praveen Kumar Tiwary's guidance, the drills unfolded seamlessly across strategic locations in Bathu Ki Laddi, Pong Dam, Solan, and other districts. These drills featured collaboration among civil authorities, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services, and various other emergency response agencies.

The exercises aimed to test communication, equipment efficiency, and real-time coordination among participating entities. Agencies exchanged insights on resource availability, enhancing mutual understanding and coordination for real emergencies, officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)