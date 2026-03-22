Escalating Tensions: Trump's Ultimatum and Iranian Missile Launch

The tensions between the United States and Iran have reached a critical point as President Donald Trump issued a stern warning on social media: if Iran does not reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, U.S. forces will obliterate Iranian power plants, starting with the largest. This marks a significant shift in the U.S. stance as Trump previously spoke of de-escalating the conflict.

The potential U.S. strikes could severely disrupt everyday life in Iran, threatening civilian infrastructure amid global fears of an energy crisis. Iranian responses to the threat included targeting U.S. military facilities. The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial channel for global oil supplies, and its closure has already spiked gas prices in Europe by 35% last week.

The conflict has further escalated with Iran launching long-range missiles towards U.S.-British military installations in the Indian Ocean, expanding the threat to European cities. Meanwhile, Iranian missiles have hit cities in southern Israel, sparking widespread disruption and political fallout, particularly for President Trump as November elections loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)