Powerful 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Tonga Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the Tonga Islands on Monday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 111 km (68.97 miles), GFZ added. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat from the quake, based on available data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)