Powerful 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Tonga Islands
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the Tonga Islands at a depth of 111 km, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there is no tsunami threat from this quake based on current data.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the Tonga Islands on Monday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 111 km (68.97 miles), GFZ added. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat from the quake, based on available data.
