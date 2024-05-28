Fire Tragedy in Dharavi: Six Injured in Industrial Blaze

Six persons suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at an industrial compound in Dharavi slum area of Mumbai on Tuesday, civic officials said.

The injured persons were rushed to the nearby civic-run Sion hospital, they said.

The fire erupted in two structures of three and four storeys at the Ashok Mill Compound at Kala Qila in Dharavi area at around 3.45 am, a civic official said.

Six persons, in the age group of 22 to 28 years, suffered burn injuries. Two of them received 30 to 50 per cent burns, and two others suffered 8 to 10 per cent burns, a police official said.

Another youth suffered a minor injury on his hand and was discharged after the treatment, the official said.

The fire was confined to wooden material, garment stock, furniture and machinery in the two structures, a civic official said.

At least five fire engines and other fire fighting vehicles, including water tankers, were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding the blaze was doused after more than four hours.

A police official said the fire was probably triggered from a garment unit engaged in making frocks and other types of clothes.

The city police, staff of the civic ward, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and ambulances also reached the spot.

The fire was doused by 8.10 am and cooling operations were underway, a civic official said. The cause of the blaze was yet not known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)