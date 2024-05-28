Left Menu

Innovative Solutions for India's Cold Chain Challenges: Ravichandran Purushothaman's Vision

Ravichandran Purushothaman, President of Danfoss India, highlighted the need for sustainable means to meet India's growing cooling demand. He emphasized bridging the tech and skill gap to reduce food loss and improve food security. Leveraging renewable energy and sustainable transport can enhance the Indian cold chain infrastructure efficiently.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-05-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 11:51 IST
Innovative Solutions for India's Cold Chain Challenges: Ravichandran Purushothaman's Vision
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Climate change and rapid urbanization is likely to result in increased demand for food, water and energy, Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss India has said.

Danfoss engineers solutions that increase machine productivity, reduce emissions, lower energy consumption, and enable electrification.

According to Purushothaman, India's cooling demand is expected to grow 10-fold by 2030 and it is imperative to meet the same through sustainable means to help the country get closer to its net-zero ambitions.

''We are working towards bridging the tech and skill gap, helping farmers and businesses reduce food loss and improve food security in the Indian cold chain,'' Purushothaman said.

With around 14 per cent of food worldwide lost due to a lack of effective refrigeration, enough to feed 1 billion people, Danfoss has called for more attention on the need to establish sustainable and energy-efficient cold chain infrastructure.

When it comes to the Indian Cold Chain Infrastructure, a recent Food and Agriculture Organization Study, says 40 per cent food gets wasted due to inadequate Cold Storage solutions.

This includes 30 per cent of fruits and vegetables wasted that are left rotting in unsafe warehouses, a statement released here said.

According to the statement, leveraging India's abundant solar and wind power can power cold chain warehouses and mobile storage facilities, reducing reliance on the grid and mitigating the impact of power outages.

Furthermore, adopting sustainable electric trucks for transportation can minimize long-term operational costs and environmental impact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024