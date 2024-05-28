Himachal Forest Fires Reach Critical Levels Amid Rising Temperatures

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed 991 forest fire incidents since the onset of summers with two incidents of forest fires reported in Shimla and Hamirpur district on Tuesday, officials said.

A massive fire broke out in a forest in Shimla's Tutikandi area around 11.30 am and reached a government building, officials said. No casualties have been reported so far.

In Hamirpur, the drinking water supply in the town was disrupted as the main pump house was damaged in a forest fire, they said.

The fire which broke out in Hiranagar area around 2.30 pm quickly spread throughout the forest and reached the pump house.

According to the fire department's data, 991 forest fire incidents have been reported in the state this summer season. Frequent fires were witnessed in Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Mandi and Kangra districts.

Himachal Pradesh's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Rajiv Kumar attributed the forest fire incidents to rise in temperature due to heat wave conditions prevailing in the state.

Man-made activities like throwing a burning cigarette in the forest and lighting up a fire for various purposes also lead to a large number of fires, he said, adding that efforts are being taken to control such incidents.

Himachal has a total of 2,026 forest beats out of which 339 are "very sensitive", 667 are "sensitive" and 1,020 are less prone to forest fires.

In Tutikandi, the blaze started at around 11.30 am. It quickly spread throughout the forest and reached Bal Ashram of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment located on the outskirts of Shimla city, they said.

The fire tenders were able to control the fire around the ashram, the officials said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shimla (Rural) Aneesh Sharma confirmed the report and said efforts are being made to douse the blaze which will take one to two hours.

The Assistant Engineer of Hamirpur subdivision of Jal Shakti Department said that the wires and other equipment of the pump house have been burnt and the water supply in the town could remain disrupted for the next two days.

Over 50,000 people get water supply from the Hiranagar water reservoir of the town. He has appealed to all the city residents to use water cautiously.

