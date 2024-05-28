Cyclone Remal Leaves 746 Homeless in Tripura; Damage Exceeds Rs 10 Crore

As many as 746 people were left homeless in Tripura following torrential rain and storm in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, a minister said on Tuesday.

Although there has been no loss of life, the cyclone left a trail of destruction in the power and agriculture sectors, with a total loss estimated at over Rs 10 crore, said Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

During a press conference, he said, "Despite the damage to standing crops (projected around 8.3 crore) and the power sector, there has been no human casualty due to the cyclonic storm in the state.'' Several low-lying habitations witnessed flooding, which rendered 746 people homeless, who have taken shelter in 15 relief camps, Chowdhury said.

The northeastern state recorded 215 mm rainfall since Monday in the wake of the cyclone, according to the weatherman.

Chowdhury said the water level in major rivers in the state is flowing along the flood-warning level due to downpour across the state's eight districts. The administration is working round the clock to normalise the situation, he said.

"The fishermen have been asked not to venture out in rivers, lakes and ponds, keeping in mind the rising water level," he said, adding the government has earmarked Rs 50 crore for financial assistance to the flood-affected people.

"With the cyclone having weakened, the situation is slowly getting back to normal. The monsoon is expected to arrive here by next week,'' IMD Director of Agartala, Partha Roy, said.

