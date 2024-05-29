Odisha Braces for Scorching Heatwave Amid IMD Warnings
The Odisha government has issued guidelines to district collectors for precautionary measures as the IMD predicts severe heatwave conditions in several districts. Maximum temperatures could exceed 40 degrees Celsius, with higher-than-normal temperatures forecast in coastal areas. Health facilities are being reviewed to manage heat-related issues.
The Odisha government on Wednesday asked all district collectors to take precautionary measures as the IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in several districts of the state.
In a letter to all collectors, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu said the maximum day temperature would be more than 40 degrees Celsius at many places in the interior districts. The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in a few districts in coastal Odisha, he said.
As hot and high humid conditions will prevail over coastal Odisha during this week, the SRC has asked the collectors to review the basic health facilities at the community health centres, primary healthcare centres, sub-divisional and district headquarters hospitals to tackle heat-related problems.
Sahu has also advised the health department to review the engagement of doctors and health workers working at the grassroots level.
As per IMD's prediction, heatwave conditions would prevail in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal districts on Wednesday.
Similarly, hot and humid weather conditions would prevail at some places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati during the day. Till 11.30 am on Wednesday, the highest temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jharsuguda, followed by Sambalpur (42.2), Hirakud (42), Rourkela (40.8) and Keonjhar (40.5).
At least three places in Odisha - Boudh (45.9 degrees), Sonepur (45.3) and Titlagarh (45 degrees) - had recorded a temperature of 45 degrees or above on Tuesday.
