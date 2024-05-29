Tragic Fire Claims Lives in Raipur Mattress Factory
A devastating fire broke out in a mattress manufacturing factory in Raipur, leading to the tragic death of two workers. The fire, which occurred in the Khamtarai area, was swiftly brought under control by firefighters. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Two workers were killed after a fire broke out in a mattress manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Wednesday, police said.
The fire engulfed the mattress making unit in the Khamtarai area in the afternoon, Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police (Urban) Lakhan Patle told PTI.
After being alerted, firefighters were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control, he said.
"Two workers were killed in the incident," Patle said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
