Scorching Heat Wave Grips Haryana and Punjab

The ongoing heat wave conditions in Haryana and Punjab continued unabated on Wednesday, with the mercury soaring to 48.8 degrees Celsius in Rohtak.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also sweltered, recording the hottest day of the season so far at a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius.

According to the meteorological department here, while blistering heat swept Rohtak in Haryana, among other places in the state, intense heat also prevailed in Hisar, which recorded a maximum temperature of 48.5 degrees Celsius.

Mahendragarh recorded a high of 48.3 degrees Celsius while Sirsa sweltered at 48.2 degrees Celsius. Extremely hot weather conditions also prevailed in Jhajjar and Faridabad, which recorded respective maximums of 48.4 degrees Celsius and 48 degrees Celsius. Ambala recorded a high of 44.3 degrees Celsius and Karnal 42.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Rohtak and Hisar received light showers in the evening, providing temporary respite from the sizzling weather.

In Punjab, Bathinda was the hottest with a high of 48.5 degrees Celsius.

The mercury reached 46.1 degrees Celsius in both Ludhiana and Pathankot. Faridkot recorded a high of 46 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 45.8 degrees Celsius, Patiala 45.7 degrees Celsius, and Gurdaspur 44.5 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)