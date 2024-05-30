Left Menu

Fire Scare in Noida's High-Rise: Quick Response Ensures Safety

A fire broke out in a flat at the Lotus Boulevard society in Noida on Thursday morning. Thankfully, no casualties were reported. Fire safety officials promptly extinguished the fire. Videos on social media showed heavy smoke emanating from the apartment. Further details are awaited from officials.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-05-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 10:53 IST
Fire Scare in Noida's High-Rise: Quick Response Ensures Safety
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out inside a flat in a posh high-rise society in Noida on Thursday morning, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the incident that took place at Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100.

''The fire has been extinguished by Fire Safety officials. Other details would be shared soon,'' a police spokesperson said.

Videos on social media showed heavy smoke billowing from the apartment in one of the residential towers of the society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Health Care Workers on the Frontline: WHO's New Curriculum for Revolutionize Infection Control

Investing in the Future: How Papua New Guinea is Prioritizing Children's Education for Sustainable Growth

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024