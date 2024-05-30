Fire Scare in Noida's High-Rise: Quick Response Ensures Safety

A fire broke out inside a flat in a posh high-rise society in Noida on Thursday morning, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the incident that took place at Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100.

''The fire has been extinguished by Fire Safety officials. Other details would be shared soon,'' a police spokesperson said.

Videos on social media showed heavy smoke billowing from the apartment in one of the residential towers of the society.

