Fire Scare in Noida's High-Rise: Quick Response Ensures Safety
A fire broke out in a flat at the Lotus Boulevard society in Noida on Thursday morning. Thankfully, no casualties were reported. Fire safety officials promptly extinguished the fire. Videos on social media showed heavy smoke emanating from the apartment. Further details are awaited from officials.
PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-05-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 10:53 IST
A fire broke out inside a flat in a posh high-rise society in Noida on Thursday morning, officials said.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the incident that took place at Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100.
''The fire has been extinguished by Fire Safety officials. Other details would be shared soon,'' a police spokesperson said.
Videos on social media showed heavy smoke billowing from the apartment in one of the residential towers of the society.
