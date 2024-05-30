Ege University Faculty of Medicine Hosts Workshop on Paediatric Radiotherapy

Ege University Faculty of Medicine, designated as one of the inaugural Rays of Hope Anchor Centres by the IAEA, achieved a significant milestone by organizing a groundbreaking workshop focused on paediatric radiotherapy. The workshop, held in April, convened nearly 100 radiotherapy professionals, marking a pivotal moment in strengthening regional expertise in cancer care and fostering collaboration to improve treatment for children diagnosed with cancer.

The workshop brought together medical professionals from across Europe and Central Asia, including radiation oncologists, medical physicists, and radiotherapy technologists, alongside international experts from esteemed institutions such as the IAEA, the Paediatric Radiation Oncology Society, and the World Health Organization (WHO). The primary objective was to facilitate knowledge exchange and establish a collaborative framework for enhancing access to paediatric radiotherapy services.

With approximately 400,000 children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer annually worldwide, the workshop underscored the critical importance of delivering high-quality radiotherapy to improve long-term outcomes and survival rates. Professor Yavuz Anacak from Ege University emphasized the multidisciplinary nature of paediatric cancer care, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts among medical professionals.

The workshop provided a platform for experts to discuss strategies for optimizing radiotherapy services for children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer. Participants engaged in focused discussions on integrating radiotherapy into comprehensive treatment plans, optimizing national-level radiation oncology services, and identifying priorities for education, research, and training. Additionally, the workshop featured educational sessions aimed at enhancing participants' understanding of various aspects of paediatric radiotherapy.

The collaborative spirit and knowledge-sharing ethos of the workshop were evident in the feedback from participants. Medical professionals expressed their motivation to implement new strategies and best practices in their respective institutions, leveraging insights gained from the workshop to enhance collaboration and strengthen paediatric radiotherapy services.

The workshop also highlighted the importance of international cooperation in advancing childhood cancer care. The WHO presented progress achieved through its Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC), aligning closely with the goals of the Rays of Hope initiative. Vitaly Smelov from the WHO emphasized the significance of professional collaboration in defeating childhood cancer and called for continued international cooperation in this critical area.

Reflecting on the success of the workshop, Eve-Külli Kala, Director of the IAEA Division for Europe, emphasized its significance as a milestone in improving access to radiotherapy for children and adolescents living with cancer. The workshop, a first for the region of Europe and Central Asia under the Rays of Hope initiative, signifies a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to reduce the gap in access to high-quality cancer care worldwide.