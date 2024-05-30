Left Menu

Bihar Sizzles in Record-Breaking Heatwave, Eight Suspected Deaths

Bihar endured extreme heatwave conditions with temperatures exceeding 44°C in many areas and reaching a peak of 47.1°C in Buxar. Eight suspected heat-related deaths were reported. Due to the severe heat, the state ordered the closure of all schools and educational centers until June 8.

Intense heatwave conditions prevailed across Bihar on Thursday where the mercury soared past the 44 degrees Celsius mark in many places while eight persons lost their lives in the state suspected to have been caused by the scorching weather.

The state disaster management department, while confirming the number of deaths, said the cause of death could not be ascertained since most of the bereaved family members refused to go for post-mortem examinations while reports of the other deceased are awaited.

The state reeled under the sizzling heat as the day temperature crossed 44 deg C at several places across the state on Thursday.

Buxar recorded the highest temperature of 47.1 deg C.

Eight deaths due to suspected heat stroke were reported from Arwal, Buxar, Rohtas and Begusarai districts.

''Only after receiving the autopsy reports, the authorities will be in a position to state the reasons behind the deaths. As of now, we can't comment on this. Some post-mortem examination reports are awaited. We are waiting for that,'' a senior official of the state Disaster Management Department said.

Amid intense heatwave conditions in the state, the Bihar government on Wednesday ordered the closure of all private and government-run schools, coaching institutes and Anganwadi centres until June 8.

Incidents of school teachers fainting were reported from Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur and East Champaran districts, and other regions due to the scorching heat. State-run schools are closed for students, not for teachers.

Severe heat will continue in several parts of Bihar in the coming days, the Met department said.

At 47.1 deg C, Buxar was the hottest place in the state on Thursday.

Places that recorded temperatures over 44 deg C are Aurangabad (46.1 deg C ), Dehri (46 deg C), Gaya (45.2 deg C), Arwal (44.8 deg C) and Bhojpur (44.1 deg C).

In Patna, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.7 deg C.

''People are advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration,'' said the official.

