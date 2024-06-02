Left Menu

Bhaderwah: The Cool Escape from Northern Plains’ Scorching Heat

Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district welcomed over 1.5 lakh tourists in May as northern plains witnessed extreme heat. The region's water bodies, like Neel Ganga River, have been major attractions. Officials and locals highlight Bhaderwah's rise as a top tourist destination, boosting the local economy.

PTI | Bhaderwah | Updated: 02-06-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 21:48 IST
Bhaderwah: The Cool Escape from Northern Plains’ Scorching Heat
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Bhaderwah, a picturesque valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, witnessed a surge in tourism with over 1.5 lakh visitors in May. As the northern plains grappled with searing heat, tourists flocked to Bhaderwah, drawn by its cool climate and scenic water bodies.

According to local officials, several water sources including the Neel Ganga River and streams from Ashapati and Kailash glaciers are the primary attractions. "This time of year, especially post-board exams, hill stations like Bhaderwah become major draws for visitors," said Bal Krishan, CEO of Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA).

Tourism has flourished, with nearly 5 lakh tourists visiting so far this year, cementing Bhaderwah's reputation as a favored destination in the Jammu province. "Bhaderwah, also known as 'mini Kashmir,' offers breathtaking views and experiences. Popular spots like Padri and Guldanda meadows consistently attract crowds," Krishan added.

The influx of tourists has notably benefited local tour operators, hoteliers, and related businesses. "After a bustling winter season, Bhaderwah's summer appeal continues to draw record numbers of visitors," stated Manish Kotwal, a prominent hotelier in Bhaderwah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024