Bhaderwah: The Cool Escape from Northern Plains’ Scorching Heat
Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district welcomed over 1.5 lakh tourists in May as northern plains witnessed extreme heat. The region's water bodies, like Neel Ganga River, have been major attractions. Officials and locals highlight Bhaderwah's rise as a top tourist destination, boosting the local economy.
- Country:
- India
Bhaderwah, a picturesque valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, witnessed a surge in tourism with over 1.5 lakh visitors in May. As the northern plains grappled with searing heat, tourists flocked to Bhaderwah, drawn by its cool climate and scenic water bodies.
According to local officials, several water sources including the Neel Ganga River and streams from Ashapati and Kailash glaciers are the primary attractions. "This time of year, especially post-board exams, hill stations like Bhaderwah become major draws for visitors," said Bal Krishan, CEO of Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA).
Tourism has flourished, with nearly 5 lakh tourists visiting so far this year, cementing Bhaderwah's reputation as a favored destination in the Jammu province. "Bhaderwah, also known as 'mini Kashmir,' offers breathtaking views and experiences. Popular spots like Padri and Guldanda meadows consistently attract crowds," Krishan added.
The influx of tourists has notably benefited local tour operators, hoteliers, and related businesses. "After a bustling winter season, Bhaderwah's summer appeal continues to draw record numbers of visitors," stated Manish Kotwal, a prominent hotelier in Bhaderwah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Severe traffic jam in Haridwar causes distress to travellers due to scorching heat
Iranian state TV says rescuers trying to reach site of helicopter involved in 'incident' while travelling with president, reports AP.
Rescuers trying to reach helicopter involved in an 'incident' that was travelling with Iran president
Australia likely to name McGurk, Short as travelling reserves for T20 World Cup: report
24 lakh passengers travelled in underwater stretch of Kolkata Metro in last 2 months