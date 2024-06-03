Tragic Turn in Coyomeapan: Voting Suspended Due to Violence
Voting was suspended in Coyomeapan, Puebla after at least one person was killed at a polling station. The violence is part of a broader context of the Mexican election season, which has seen the murders of 38 candidates. Mexicans were voting for their next president and other positions.
Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2024 02:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 02:20 IST
Voting was suspended on Sunday in the Mexican town of Coyomeapan in Puebla state after at least one person was killed at a polling station, the state electoral authority said.
Mexicans are voting for their next president and thousands of state and local positions following a campaign season marred by violence and the murders of 38 candidates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Gears Up for Elections with Inclusive and Heat-Resilient Polling Stations
"1 crore 52 lakh voters to exercise their right at 13,641 polling station in Delhi": CEO P Krishnamurthy
Clash at Poonch Polling Station: Smooth Voting Continues
Tragedy and Determination: Events at UP Polling Stations Unfold
EVM related complaints from some polling stations in Delhi