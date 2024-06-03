Left Menu

Tragic Turn in Coyomeapan: Voting Suspended Due to Violence

Voting was suspended in Coyomeapan, Puebla after at least one person was killed at a polling station. The violence is part of a broader context of the Mexican election season, which has seen the murders of 38 candidates. Mexicans were voting for their next president and other positions.

Voting was suspended on Sunday in the Mexican town of Coyomeapan in Puebla state after at least one person was killed at a polling station, the state electoral authority said.

Mexicans are voting for their next president and thousands of state and local positions following a campaign season marred by violence and the murders of 38 candidates.

