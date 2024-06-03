Tragic Turn in Coyomeapan: Voting Suspended Due to Violence

Voting was suspended on Sunday in the Mexican town of Coyomeapan in Puebla state after at least one person was killed at a polling station, the state electoral authority said.

Mexicans are voting for their next president and thousands of state and local positions following a campaign season marred by violence and the murders of 38 candidates.

