Back-to-Back Quakes Shake Japan's Ishikawa Region

On early Monday, serious tremors shook Japan's north-central Ishikawa region, an area still reeling from a deadly quake earlier this year. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported a 5.9 magnitude quake hitting the Noto Peninsula's northern tip, quickly followed by a 4.8 magnitude tremor.

Authorities confirmed that neither quake posed a tsunami threat. As of now, no injuries or damage have been reported in the aftermath of these tremors.

It's a grim reminder of the devastating January 1 quake, which claimed 241 lives and led to significant evacuations and lingering damages in the Noto Peninsula.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)