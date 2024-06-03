Left Menu

Back-to-Back Quakes Shake Japan's Ishikawa Region

Two strong earthquakes struck Japan's north-central Ishikawa region on Monday, following a fatal quake on January 1. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported no danger of a tsunami. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earlier January 1 quake caused 241 fatalities and significant damage.

Updated: 03-06-2024 03:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 03:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

On early Monday, serious tremors shook Japan's north-central Ishikawa region, an area still reeling from a deadly quake earlier this year. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported a 5.9 magnitude quake hitting the Noto Peninsula's northern tip, quickly followed by a 4.8 magnitude tremor.

Authorities confirmed that neither quake posed a tsunami threat. As of now, no injuries or damage have been reported in the aftermath of these tremors.

It's a grim reminder of the devastating January 1 quake, which claimed 241 lives and led to significant evacuations and lingering damages in the Noto Peninsula.

