Trump Confident in Birthright Citizenship Case

President Donald Trump expressed confidence in winning the case regarding his executive order on birthright citizenship. His remarks followed the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to hear arguments on the matter the following month.

President Donald Trump asserted confidence on Thursday that his case involving an executive order to restrict automatic birthright citizenship would be an easy victory.

His statements were made to reporters at the White House.

The remarks came in response to news that the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments on this contentious issue next month.

