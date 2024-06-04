Left Menu

Galloping Chaos: Army Horses Set for Duty After London Incident

The British Army's five military horses that bolted through central London in April are expected to return to duty. Three have already resumed work, while two are recovering from operations. The incident caused chaos as the spooked horses ran through the streets, crashing into vehicles and stunning commuters.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:37 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British Army announced Tuesday that all five military horses, which bolted and injured themselves in central London in April, are expected to return to duty. Three of the horses have already resumed their duties.

The incident occurred on April 24 during routine exercises near Buckingham Palace. Noise from a nearby building site spooked the horses, causing them to gallop loose through the streets, crash into vehicles, and create chaos during the morning rush hour.

The two most severely injured horses, Vida and Quaker, are recuperating well in the countryside following surgeries. Officials anticipate their return to work soon, while the other three—Trojan, Tennyson, and Vanquish—are likely to participate in King Charles III's birthday parade on June 15.

Lt Col Mathew Woodward said the horses are recovering with remarkable speed and appear to be in good spirits. The soldiers injured in the incident are also on the mend and expected to return to service.

The horses, part of the Household Cavalry, are a ceremonial guard for the monarch and a staple of state functions in London. Video footage showing the horses running wild and startling commuters went viral on social media.

