ISRO and CNES Collaborate on TRISHNA Mission for Climate and Water Monitoring

The TRISHNA mission, a joint initiative by ISRO and French space agency CNES, aims at high-resolution monitoring of Earth’s surface temperature and water management. Scheduled for a five-year operational life, the mission targets critical water and food security challenges, focusing on climate change impacts and sustainable resource management.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 19:05 IST
The TRISHNA mission, a collaborative project between ISRO and French space agency CNES, is meticulously designed to offer high spatial and temporal resolution monitoring of crucial Earth metrics, including surface temperature and water management variables. This initiative aims to address severe water and food security challenges exacerbated by human-induced climate change, as per ISRO on World Environment Day.

The mission focuses on the energy and water budgets of the continental biosphere, intending to quantify terrestrial water stress and utilization. In addition to these primary objectives, TRISHNA will assess urban heat islands, detect thermal anomalies, and monitor snow-melt and glacier dynamics.

The mission's impact extends to societal benefits such as optimizing agricultural water management and enhancing crop productivity. It will also aid urban planners with heat maps and provide vital data for pollution detection in water bodies. Equipped with powerful payloads, TRISHNA promises to significantly advance remote sensing technology and contribute to global initiatives like GEOGLAM and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

