Urgent Repairs Needed: Jayakwadi Dam's Left Canal and Water Management in Marathwada

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil highlighted urgent repairs needed for the Jayakwadi Dam's canals, particularly the Left Canal, to prevent water wastage and improve irrigation. The dam’s capacity has significantly decreased, prompting prioritization of repairs and a study for a river linking project with sanctioned funds for further research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar/Jalna | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Friday raised concerns over leaks from the Jayakwadi Dam's canals, stressing the need to prioritize Left Canal repairs to prevent wastage and boost irrigation efforts.

The Left Canal, stretching 208 km, nurtures nearly 1.81 lakh hectares across Jalna and Parbhani but now carries just 1,800-2,000 cusecs, down from 3,600 cusecs due to aging infrastructure.

With Rs 64 crore allocated for a river linking project study to enhance water flow to the Godavari basin, local leaders are pushing back against recent policy shifts that may reduce water allocations, impacting both industrial and non-agricultural use in the Marathwada region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

