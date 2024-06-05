Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Trekking Team: 9 Dead, 6 Rescued in Uttarakashi

Nine members of a trekking team died while six survived after being trapped in severe weather conditions near Sahastra Tal in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. The Indian Air Force carried out a rescue operation, evacuating survivors and retrieving the bodies. The team was sent by a local trekking agency.

Updated: 05-06-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:25 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In a tragic turn of events, nine members of a trekking team have perished and six others have been rescued after being trapped by severe weather conditions near Sahastra Tal in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand. The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a rescue operation, saving survivors and retrieving the bodies.

The IAF used light-weight Cheetah helicopters to evacuate the survivors and the mortal remains of some trekkers from higher altitudes to a base camp, later transporting them to a medical center using medium-lift Mi17 V5 helicopters. Three Sherpas and the mortal remains of four more trekkers are set to be evacuated on Thursday.

Officials reported that the 22-member team, organized by the Himalayan View Trekking Agency, embarked on their 35-km trek on May 29. The team, including 18 trekkers from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra, along with three local guides, lost their way due to inclement weather as they neared the Sahastratal alpine lake. The rescue mission involved both land and aerial efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

