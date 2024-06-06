Left Menu

Supreme Court Directs Himachal to Supply Surplus Water to Delhi Amid Crisis

Delhi Water Minister Atishi hailed the Supreme Court's decision instructing Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water to the water-deprived national capital. The court's directive also included orders for Haryana to facilitate water flow, amidst political contention with the BJP over water sharing arrangements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:59 IST
In a significant development, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Thursday lauded the Supreme Court's ruling that mandates Himachal Pradesh to provide surplus water to the national capital. She called it a 'victory' for Delhi's residents who have been enduring a severe water crisis.

The Apex Court issued a directive to the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of excess water to Delhi, which is currently facing acute shortages. A vacation bench comprising Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan observed that Himachal Pradesh had no objections and was prepared to release the surplus resources.

Additionally, the Supreme Court instructed the Haryana government to ensure the unhindered flow of water released by Himachal Pradesh to Delhi. Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized Haryana for stalling water passage and accused the BJP of failing to facilitate cooperative federalism, a sentiment echoed by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva amid the ongoing political fracas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

