Supreme Court Directs Himachal to Supply Surplus Water to Delhi Amid Crisis

In a significant development, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Thursday lauded the Supreme Court's ruling that mandates Himachal Pradesh to provide surplus water to the national capital. She called it a 'victory' for Delhi's residents who have been enduring a severe water crisis.

The Apex Court issued a directive to the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of excess water to Delhi, which is currently facing acute shortages. A vacation bench comprising Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan observed that Himachal Pradesh had no objections and was prepared to release the surplus resources.

Additionally, the Supreme Court instructed the Haryana government to ensure the unhindered flow of water released by Himachal Pradesh to Delhi. Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized Haryana for stalling water passage and accused the BJP of failing to facilitate cooperative federalism, a sentiment echoed by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva amid the ongoing political fracas.

