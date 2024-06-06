Rising Temperatures Could Spike Ground Ozone Levels in U.S. by 2050, Warn Researchers

Warmer temperatures, driven by climate change, could spike ground-level ozone levels in the United States by 2050, new research finds.

According to researchers, this increase in ozone could worsen air quality and potentially affect respiratory health. 'Climate change affects ozone formation through a complex set of factors, but warmer temperatures are correlated with increases to ozone in polluted areas,' explained James East, a PhD student at North Carolina State University and the study's first author.

The ozone layer in Earth's atmosphere protects people from harmful solar radiation. However, at ground level, ozone often forms when air pollutants, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and nitrogen oxides, interact. VOCs, released from various household items and building materials, and nitrogen oxides from burning fuel, can adversely affect health. The study, published in Earth's Future, found that areas with high pollution levels are likely to see more ozone as temperatures rise.

The findings suggest that up to 13 million more people might face dangerously high ozone levels by 2050. Additionally, naturally occurring VOC emissions are expected to increase in certain U.S. regions like the Southeast, aggravating the issue. Despite prior studies connecting climate change to ozone pollution, this research uniquely quantifies the potential increase in ozone levels under different scenarios. East highlighted that current emission reduction efforts may not sufficiently meet ozone standards in many parts of the country.

