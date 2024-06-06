Left Menu

Rising Temperatures Could Spike Ground Ozone Levels in U.S. by 2050, Warn Researchers

A new study reveals that climate change could significantly increase ground-level ozone concentrations in the U.S. by 2050, exacerbating air pollution. The increase in ozone could worsen air quality, affecting respiratory health. Researchers warn that more people could face dangerous ozone levels, despite ongoing emission reduction efforts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:48 IST
Rising Temperatures Could Spike Ground Ozone Levels in U.S. by 2050, Warn Researchers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Warmer temperatures, driven by climate change, could spike ground-level ozone levels in the United States by 2050, new research finds.

According to researchers, this increase in ozone could worsen air quality and potentially affect respiratory health. 'Climate change affects ozone formation through a complex set of factors, but warmer temperatures are correlated with increases to ozone in polluted areas,' explained James East, a PhD student at North Carolina State University and the study's first author.

The ozone layer in Earth's atmosphere protects people from harmful solar radiation. However, at ground level, ozone often forms when air pollutants, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and nitrogen oxides, interact. VOCs, released from various household items and building materials, and nitrogen oxides from burning fuel, can adversely affect health. The study, published in Earth's Future, found that areas with high pollution levels are likely to see more ozone as temperatures rise.

The findings suggest that up to 13 million more people might face dangerously high ozone levels by 2050. Additionally, naturally occurring VOC emissions are expected to increase in certain U.S. regions like the Southeast, aggravating the issue. Despite prior studies connecting climate change to ozone pollution, this research uniquely quantifies the potential increase in ozone levels under different scenarios. East highlighted that current emission reduction efforts may not sufficiently meet ozone standards in many parts of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024