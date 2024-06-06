Left Menu

Reservoirs Dwindle as Southern India Faces Severe Water Crisis

Monitoring data from 150 main reservoirs in India reveals only 22% live storage capacity, down from 23% last week. The southern region is particularly hard-hit with just 13% capacity. States in northern and eastern regions show marginal improvements, while several southern states face alarming water deficiencies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:58 IST
Reservoirs Dwindle as Southern India Faces Severe Water Crisis
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

According to official data, 150 main reservoirs in India have a total live storage of 39.765 billion cubic meters (BCM), amounting to merely 22% of their total capacity.

In the highly affected southern region, encompassing Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, the reservoirs hold only 13% of their total capacity, a stark dip from last year's 23% and the ten-year average of 19%.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) reported that some improvement is seen in states like Assam, Jharkhand, and Gujarat, but water levels remain critically low in areas like Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and several southern states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024