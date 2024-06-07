Similipal Tiger Reserve to Shut Doors for Monsoon Season
Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district will be closed for tourists from June 12 to September 30 due to the monsoon. Even though the main reserve will be closed, ecotourism complexes like Jamuani and Barehipani will remain open for visitors. Reopening dates will be announced later.
The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district will be off-limits to tourists from June 12 to September 30 due to the approaching monsoon season, according to an official announcement on Friday.
STR Field Director Prakash Chandra Gogineni issued a notification stating that the exact reopening date will be disclosed and published in daily newspapers closer to the time.
'However, the ecotourism complexes Jamuani, Gurgudia, Kumari, Barehipani, and Itamtirtha will continue to welcome visitors,' the notification further added.
Officials explained that tourist access to the reserve forest is restricted from mid-June each year during the rainy season owing to disrupted road connectivity within the sanctuary. As a popular tourist destination, the national park generally reopens in the first week of November.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach South Odisha within the next 2-3 days.
