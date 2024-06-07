Left Menu

Goa Under Orange Alert: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rains and Strong Winds

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Goa, predicting heavy rains and strong winds over the next four days. Fisherfolk are warned against venturing into the sea. Similar weather conditions are expected along the Maharashtra-Goa coast, affecting fishermen’s activities.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:20 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has escalated its warning to an 'orange' alert for Goa, predicting severe rainfall and potent wind gusts spanning the upcoming four days. The advisory cautions fisherfolk to stay clear of marine ventures. Currently, the region is experiencing preliminary monsoon showers.

According to the IMD, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph is anticipated at isolated locales in both North and South Goa districts.

Likewise, squally weather with wind speeds between 35 to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is forecasted along the North Maharashtra coast on June 8. From June 9-11, the Maharashtra-Goa coastline will likely witness similar conditions, with wind intensities reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph. Fishermen are strongly advised to avoid these areas during the specified period.

