Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorm and Snow Dual Threat

Himachal Pradesh is under weather warnings with forecasts of heavy rain, snow, and thunderstorms for the coming days. The MeT department predicts a wet spell across the state, particularly in districts like Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu, with temperatures fluctuating slightly in recent days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:23 IST
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorm and Snow Dual Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is under a meteorological alert as predictions indicate a series of heavy rain and snow events. The state is preparing for potential weather disruptions over the next several days, according to warnings issued by the local Meteorological Department.

An orange warning specifically highlights the threat of heavy rain or snow alongside thunderstorms in the Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu districts on February 27 and 28. Lighter precipitation is expected on February 25 and March 1, affecting isolated areas statewide.

The baseline temperates have shown minor fluctuations, with Kukumseri recording a low of minus 11.2 degrees Celsius, while Una observed an unseasonably warm day at 28 degrees Celsius. These variances indicate varied weather conditions across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025