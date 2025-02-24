Himachal Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorm and Snow Dual Threat

Himachal Pradesh is under a meteorological alert as predictions indicate a series of heavy rain and snow events. The state is preparing for potential weather disruptions over the next several days, according to warnings issued by the local Meteorological Department.

An orange warning specifically highlights the threat of heavy rain or snow alongside thunderstorms in the Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu districts on February 27 and 28. Lighter precipitation is expected on February 25 and March 1, affecting isolated areas statewide.

The baseline temperates have shown minor fluctuations, with Kukumseri recording a low of minus 11.2 degrees Celsius, while Una observed an unseasonably warm day at 28 degrees Celsius. These variances indicate varied weather conditions across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)