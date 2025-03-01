Hailstorm Alert in Uttar Pradesh as Thunderstorms Loom

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an urgent warning for a hailstorm and thunderstorm, accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall and lightning, anticipated in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh. The alert predicts weather disturbances including light thunderstorms and rainfall in Sahaswan, Badayun, Sikandra Rao, and Ganjdundwara.

According to the IMD, a major cloud formation linked with a western disturbance is relocating from the Indian region. Consequently, a significant drop in weather activities is expected today in northwest India. Currently, weather patterns have been active over western and central Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, parts of the western Himalayan region, and southern India.

Meanwhile, the capital city Delhi recorded light showers on Saturday morning, affecting areas such as India Gate, Teen Murti, and Central Secretariat. The air quality index (AQI) stayed in the "moderate" range, with a reading of 136 reported at 8 am by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Data from the CPCB revealed varying AQI levels, including 153 at Chandni Chowk, 146 in Jahangirpuri, 164 in Bawana, a concerning 393 in Okhla Phase 2, and 111 at RK Puram. The AQI scale evaluates air quality, with 0-50 categorized as "good" and levels over 400 marked as "severe".

The IMD forecasted light to moderate rains with thunderstorms for Delhi-NCR on Friday, expecting gusty winds between 30 to 50 km/h over the subsequent two hours.

