Flash Floods Devastate Northern Vietnam: Three Dead, One Missing

Flash floods in northern Vietnam have killed at least three people and left one missing. The floods, triggered by heavy rains, primarily affected Ha Giang province, causing significant damage to homes and roads and stranding around 400 foreign tourists. More heavy rainfall is expected in the coming days.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Flash floods have killed at least three people and left one missing in northern Vietnam since Saturday night, the government said on Monday, and more heavy rains are expected over the coming days. The victims include a 3-year-old boy and his father and a 42-year-old woman, all in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, the government said in a statement.

Floods triggered by torrential rains over the past two days have caused floods in several parts of northern Vietnam, including Ha Giang, Haiphong and Quang Ninh. Rainfall ranged from 112.6 to 295.4 mm in the area over the past 24 hours, according to data from the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The area is forecast to experience daily rainfall of 100-150 mm from June 14 to 17, the centre said in a statement, adding that "risks of more floods and landslides are very high". The floods have also damaged 350 houses and roads in Ha Giang, cutting off traffic to several of its districts, according to the government statement.

Around 400 foreign tourists were stranded for hours in the province's Dong Van district, before being rescued by the authorities, Nhan Dan newspaper reported.

