Delhi Gears Up for Monsoon: Special Review Meeting by Ministers
Delhi's Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and PWD Minister Atishi reviewed monsoon preparations with senior officials. Departments presented reports on drain cleaning operations and waterlogging prevention. A coordinated effort involving temporary and permanent pumps aims to ensure smooth functioning and quick resolution of any waterlogging issues.
In a bid to tackle the monsoon season head-on, Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj convened a pivotal meeting on Monday with senior officials from multiple city departments.
According to an official statement, the meeting included representatives from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Cantonment Board, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and Public Works Department (PWD). Public Works Department Minister Atishi also attended the review session.
Officials provided detailed reports on their monsoon preparedness, focusing on the cleaning of drains and the installation of both permanent and temporary pumps to mitigate waterlogging. Special attention was given to sharing critical contact information with local MLAs to ensure rapid response during emergencies.
