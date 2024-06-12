Left Menu

Fatal Fire Shocks Kuwait: Indian Workers Among Dozens Dead

A major fire at a building in Kuwait housing workers claimed the lives of 41 people, many of whom were Indian nationals. The blaze, originating in a kitchen, led to several injuries and forced evacuations. Kuwaiti and Indian officials are working together to address the situation and provide assistance.

12-06-2024
A devastating fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Kuwait's Ahmadi Governorate, resulting in the tragic deaths of 41 people, the majority of whom were Indian workers, local reports reveal.

The fire originated in the building's kitchen and rapidly spread, exacerbating the chaos as many of the nearly 160 occupants were asleep. Kuwaiti authorities have confirmed that among the 15 injured, four later succumbed to their injuries.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has launched an emergency helpline and is actively involved in assisting survivors. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indian Ambassador Adarsh Swaika are monitoring the situation closely, expressing condolences and ensuring that all possible support is rendered to those affected.

