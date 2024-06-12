Left Menu

Delhi Initiates Security Boost for DSIIDC Housing Projects

The Delhi government has initiated measures to provide security personnel for various DSIIDC housing projects to prevent theft, pilferage, and unauthorized encroachment. A tender has been floated to hire an agency that will deploy over 150 security guards, including gunmen, for comprehensive 24/7 protection of these complexes.

Updated: 12-06-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:12 IST
The Delhi government has launched a comprehensive security initiative to safeguard various housing projects under the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC). This move aims to mitigate theft, pilferage, and unauthorized encroachments, officials reported on Wednesday.

Under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), thousands of flats have been built by DSIIDC in areas like Bawana, Narela, Bhorgarh, Ghoga, Baprola, and Pooth Khurd. To ensure their protection, a tender has been issued to engage a security firm capable of deploying more than 150 security guards, including 40 armed personnel.

According to the tender documentation, the selected agency will assume responsibility for addressing security threats and will provide round-the-clock security coverage. The guards will manage tasks such as safeguarding buildings, preventing trespassing, and impounding stray cattle, among other duties. Compensation for any theft or damage will also be the agency's responsibility.

